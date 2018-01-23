New Hampshire man bites police K-9 after reported shooting incident

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is in custody after he allegedly bit a police dog while barricaded in a trailer on Sunday.

Officials say New Hampshire State Troopers responded to Boscawen on Sunday afternoon for a reported shooting incident.

Responding troopers secured the scene and became aware that someone was in a trailer at the back of the property. That suspect ignored commands to come out both from troopers and the home owner.

A K-9 officer, Veda, was sent into the trailer, who located the suspect trying to hide under a pile of clothes. The suspect, a man, fought back by kicking and punching troopers as well as the dog. During the struggle, the man put the K-9 in a chokehold and bit her in the head.

Troopers eventually placed the man into custody. He faces several charges including resisting arrest, interference with a police dog, assault on a police officer, and an outstanding warrant.

Veda has been medically cleared, according to authorities.

