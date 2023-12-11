(CNN) — Federal prosecutors announced charges Monday accusing a New Hampshire man of threatening to “blow” a presidential candidate’s “brains out” during a campaign stop in the state.

Though the presidential candidate is not named in charging documents, a spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed that his campaign was the target of the threats.

Tyler Anderson, 30, is charged with transmitting an interstate threat. He has not yet entered a formal plea and will make an initial appearance in federal court Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message from a presidential campaign about an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Anderson allegedly responded to the message, saying: “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f**k their corpses.”