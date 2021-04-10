New Hampshire man dies in crash on Rhode Island highway

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — A New Hampshire man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Rhode Island, state police said.

The single-car crash occurred on Interstate 95 south in West Greenwich at about 3:30 a.m., Rhode Island State Police Lt. John Charbonneau said.

The left lane of the highway was closed during the investigation.

The driver, a 45-year-old New Hampshire man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Neither his name nor his hometown were made public pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)