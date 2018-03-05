New Hampshire man found dead outside Vermont ice fishing shanty

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are investigating the death of a man found near an ice fishing shanty.

Police investigated a missing persons report for 82-year-old John Barry, of Gorham, New Hampshire, who was thought to have gone ice fishing in Lake Memphremagog. A trace of his phone showed him to be about a mile north of a cell tower in Claremont, New Hampshire.

A Newport, Vermont, police officer found Barry’s vehicle and noticed the ice shanty Sunday. Barry was found just outside. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say at this time, foul play is not suspected in Barry’s death.

