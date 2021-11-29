LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — An 82-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in Lyndeborough after a day of hunting, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says.

The Wilton man was hit by a bullet from the rifle of his 83-year-old hunting companion as the rifle was being placed into the vehicle at about 5 p.m. Saturday and a round remaining in the chamber was fired.

The bullet traveled across the passenger side of the vehicle through the leg of the man, who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

The man’s injury was serious, but not life-threatening. The incident remains under investigation.

