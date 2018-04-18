New Hampshire man seeks to shatter record for world’s largest balloon sculpture

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - With Tom Brady at the helm, many records have fallen over the years at Gillette Stadium. But this week, a New Hampshire man is looking to accomplish a unique, non-football-related feat.

Dan Staples of Dan’s Balloons will visit the The Hall at Patriot Place, where he’ll look to set the world record for the world’s largest balloon sculpture.

Staples is attempting to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. He plans to create the Patriots logo with balloons within the museum’s Hall of Fame gallery.

“This is the perfect place for it,” Staples said. “This place celebrates greatness, but you have to put the work in. This is my Super Bowl.”

Staples is aiming to create a sculpture that is 100-feet long and 80-feet high. He began his sculpture on April and has a surveyor scheduled to officially measure it on Friday.

The current record for a balloon sculpture is a 72-foot-by-40-foot bat with its wings spread that was created in Cincinnati in 2015.

“I’ve had some fun experiences with balloons, but to set a world record would be incredible,” Staples said.

Staples has been in the balloon art business for about six years. He grew up in South Boston and currently lives in Nashua.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)