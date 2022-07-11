MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on Monday after attacking a person with a large tree branch Friday.

At 7:30 a.m. Friday, Manchester Police received a report of an assault in the area of 123 Spruce Street in Manchester, New Hampshire. Officers located a wounded man lying in the grass upon arriving at the scene.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance video reveals the victim had been lying on the grass near the Pericles Club when another man approached him with a large tree branch. The man held the branch over his head in a threatening manner and then hit the victim multiple times. The suspect left briefly, but returned moments later and hit the victim once more before walking away.

A passerby came to the victim’s aim and called police shortly after the assault.

Surveillance video captured another incident unfolding between the victim and the suspect the previous night. In that incident, officials said the suspect is seen holding a large “machete-style knife” to the victim’s throat. After a short period of time, the victim frees himself, but the suspect continues to point the knife at him.

Police have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Aaron Allen of Manchester. Allen was located and arrested, facing charges of first degree assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence.

