New Hampshire man who allegedly shot wife to death held without bail

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Derry man is being held without bail after he allegedly shot his wife to death Saturday, officials said.

Roderick Munstis, 79, was arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court Monday on alternative counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder in connection with her death, officials said. He was held without bail pending trial.

Derry police officers responding to a 911 call around 12 a.m. Saturday found Ellen Munstis dead in her home from apparent gunshot wounds.

The caller identified himself as Roderick Munstis.

The New Hampshire Medical examiner’s office determined Monday that the cause of Ellen Munstis’ death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.

