New Hampshire merchants drum up business with ‘sign war’

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Business owners in New Hampshire are using their signs to poke fun at each other and encourage shoppers.

Mandie Hagan, co-owner of plumbing company Rowell’s Services in Northfield, said she got the idea from Facebook and reached out to her friend Bianca Dion, who co-owns a Dairy Queen. They’ve used their business’ marquees to tease each other, and other businesses have joined in as well.

Hagan said the playful sign war has brought in more business and brought the community closer together.

“It really is just creating this community, people just want to be together and share what’s in the community at this moment,” Hagan said.

