New Hampshire mother gives birth in ambulance

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An ambulance ride for a New Hampshire mother ended with the birth of a healthy baby girl Wednesday, officials said.

“It’s not every day that the ambulance responds for a single patient and ends up transporting two,” the Bedford Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The woman was being taken to an area hospital just before 1 p.m. when she suddenly went into labor.

Firefighters were able to help deliver the newborn, named Megan Claire, on the way to the hospital.

Megan and her mother are said to be happy and resting.

