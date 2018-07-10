MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a motorcyclist has died in a crash with an SUV.

Manchester police say the SUV was turning onto a street on Monday night when it collided with the motorcycle. They said the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old Derry man, suffered severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died. A 28-year-old woman riding on motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

Manchester police are investigating the crash.

