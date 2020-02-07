New Hampshire motorists urged to use caution after baby seal found on side of road

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Motorists in New Hampshire are being urged to use caution during Friday morning’s commute after a baby seal was found on the side of a road in Rye.

Officers responding to the area of Ocean Boulevard near Rye Harbor found the seal lying in some snow, according to the Rye Police Department.

“We are setting up some cones to alert drivers,” the department said in a tweet. “Please use caution during your commute!”

An animal control officer has been called to the scene to keep an eye on the seal’s movement.

