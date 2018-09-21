CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several New Hampshire museums will offer free entry this weekend as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.

The Concord Monitor reports the New Hampshire History Museum and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be free Saturday.

Other participating institutions include the New Hampshire Telephone Museum, Seacoast Science Center and Fells Historic Estate and Gardens.

Museum Day is a one-day event that involves museums and cultural centers across the country. Patrons can download a ticket at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

