New Hampshire officials investigate suspicious death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, officials said Sunday.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald confirmed the death and said law enforcement officials were responding Sunday morning.

The death happened near Union and Beech streets in Manchester. MacDonald did not disclose further details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)