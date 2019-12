LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the suspicious death of a male child in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Investigators said there does not appear to be any threat to the public in connection with the death.

No other information was immediately available.

