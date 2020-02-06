New Hampshire officials promising a successful first in the nation primary

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Election officials in New Hampshire are promising a smooth primary next Tuesday, despite issues with voting out of Iowa.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State addressed cameras on Thursday.

He predicts 50 percent, or close to 500,000 registered voters, will participate in Tuesday’s primary, which officials promise will be low tech to avoid the same issues that occurred in Iowa.

“New Hampshire’s going to get it right. We’ve gotten it right for 100 years and we’re going to keep getting it right,” Governor Chris Sununu said Thursday.

The voting machines, which date back to the 1990s, will be used during the first in the nation primary, which will be run by over 6,000 people.

In Iowa, a voting app caused there to be a delay in the voting tallies from Monday.

Totals will be determined by print outs from the machines, which will be read out loud and then delivered by police stations for pick up by state troopers.

