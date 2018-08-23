KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire are warning hikers about a bird swooping down on people on a local trail.

WMUR-TV reports Keene officials recently posted signs at Cheshire Trail after they received three reports about an owl swooping by people. Keene Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon says hawks in a park swooped by hikers earlier this summer.

New Hampshire Audubon member Becky Suomala says the organization isn’t sure if the recent attacks were by an owl. Suomala says it’s unusual for owls to defend their nests at this time of year because their young should be flying independently.

Officials say birds may swoop by people as a scare tactic. They advise hikers to use caution while travelling along the trail.

