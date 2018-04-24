BARRINGTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials are warning of the danger of brushfires after a landowner caused an eight-acre blaze that grew to three alarms.

Firefighters from about a half-dozen agencies were called in to douse the flames on Monday in Barrington. Barrington Fire Chief Rick Walker said firefighters encountered a slow-moving fire but reinforcements were needed as it quickly grew.

Warmer temperatures, dry conditions and high winds can be dangerous for burning, so landowners are encouraged to obtain a burn permit.

Officials say the landowner in Barrington did not have a permit. WMUR-TV reports that officials haven’t yet decided whether the man will be fined.

