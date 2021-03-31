CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.

Eligible residents can register to get vaccinated on the state’s site, which is known as VINI.

Residents between ages 16 and 29 are set to become eligible Friday.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16; however, Pfizer announced Wednesday that preliminary data from a new study found that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

