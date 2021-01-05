New Hampshire outlines future vaccination phases, timeline

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials on Tuesday outlined the next phases of the state’s vaccination plan, starting later this month and extending beyond May for younger and healthier residents.

The initial phase currently underway calls for vaccinating health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents. Elizabeth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said the state has received nearly three-quarters of the doses needed to vaccinate the roughly 100,000 people in that group, and all are expected to get their first dose by the middle of this month.

The next phase is expected to begin later this month and continue into March. During that time, the vaccine will be offered to those aged 75 and older; medically vulnerable adults who are at significant risk of complications and those caring for medically vulnerable children; staff and residents of facilities for the intellectually and developmentally disabled and corrections officers and staff.

The next phase will span March through May and will start with residents ages 65-75, school employees and child care center staff, to be followed by those ages 50-65. From May onward, the vaccine will be offered to medically vulnerable adults who are under 50 years old and then to anyone else who has not been vaccinated.

