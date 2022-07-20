NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua Police have arrested a man who physically and sexually assaulted a woman early Tuesday morning.

At 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Grand Avenue. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation and determined that 28-year-old Bryan Gonzalez Clemente had trespassed at the residence and then physically and sexually assaulted a female known to him.

Clemente was out on bail from a previous arrest of criminal trespass at the same residence, which occurred a few days earlier on July 15. Clemente was charged with breach of bail as a result.

Clemente is also being charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, a special felony, criminal trespassing, false imprisonment, simple assault and resisting detention, which are all Class A Misdemeanors.

A Special Felony is punishable by a term of imprisonment, exclusive of fines. The Class A Misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, exclusive of fines.

He is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on preventative detention pending his arraignment on Wednesday.

