NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - The Nashua Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Timothy Duffy, 40, was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday wearing a bright green t-shirt with the word “Lucky” across it, gray shorts and white sneakers. He is described as 6′ and 185lbs.

Members of the man’s family reported him missing at approximately 8:14 a.m. Wednesday. Duffy is unable to care for himself and his family is concerned for his safety at this time.

The Nashua Police Department has deployed all available resources to locate Duffy including a department K9, patrol officers, detectives, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit and sent out Social Media posts. ACIM (A Child Is Missing) has also been contacted as well as mutual aid for additional assistance.

Please contact the Nashua Police Department with any information 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)