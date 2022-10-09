EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping.

Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk.

Wotton left her residence on Church Street in Epping at around 9:20 a.m. and was last seen walking toward St. Laurent Street in a navy sweatshirt, green baseball hat, and blue jeans or sweatpants.

According to Wotton’s caregiver, she has shown signs of dementia, suffers from mental illness and is easily confused.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Epping police at 603-679-5122.

