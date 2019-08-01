New Hampshire police officer shot at scene of barricaded person

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer shot in Weare, New Hampshire prompted a shelter-in-place as authorities dealt with a barricaded suspect on Thursday morning.

The officer, who was shot in the area of Buckley Road, was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery, according to Weare police. He is expected to be OK.

The public was urged to avoid the scene as officials negotiated with the barricaded suspect.

New Hampshire State Police say the shelter-in-place order has been lifted and “the threat has been mitigated.”

No additional details have been released.

Two police cruisers surrounded by tape outside the Buckley Rd. home at the center of Weare, N.H. stand-off. Police say one officer shot in the arm, taken to the hospital, is now “in good spirits.” @7News pic.twitter.com/3sOWgF7sFq — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 1, 2019

Swat team leaves the home on Buckley Rd. in Weare, N.H. where suspect was barricaded this morning after an officer was shot in the arm. @NH_StatePolice say “threat has been mitigated.” @7News pic.twitter.com/vAjXOb4DcL — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 1, 2019

