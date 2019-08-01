New Hampshire police officer shot at scene of barricaded person

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer shot in Weare, New Hampshire prompted a shelter-in-place as authorities dealt with a barricaded suspect on Thursday morning.
The officer, who was shot in the area of Buckley Road, was transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery, according to Weare police. He is expected to be OK.
The public was urged to avoid the scene as officials negotiated with the barricaded suspect.
New Hampshire State Police say the shelter-in-place order has been lifted and “the threat has been mitigated.”
No additional details have been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)