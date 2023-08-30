NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help as they search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Everett Turnpike that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

New Hampshire State Police said the rider of a 2007 Harley Davidson was struck by another vehicle Tuesday evening while traveling northbound on the highway in Nashua, near mile marker 2.

According to a news release, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for treatment. Meanwhile, the driver that struck them reportedly did not stop and continued driving.

The crash, which occurred sometime before 6:15 p.m., reduced traffic to one lane for an hour as crews responded and authorities launched an investigation.

State police say they are still working to identify the vehicle responsible and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run, passed through the scene with a dashcam or “witnessed any driving behaviors” contact Trooper William Moran at William.J.Moran@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603) 223-4101.

