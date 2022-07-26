LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Belknap County Jail Monday night, according to Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright.

Wright was informed by dispatch at 9:37 p.m. Monday that Peter DiBiaso had escaped the jail while awaiting trial on charges including domestic violence and threatening with a deadly weapon.

Detectives and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Belknap County Jail and local law enforcement began investigating the escape at 10:55 p.m. Wright said no force is believed to have been used during DiBiaso’s escape.

Officials said DiBiaso should be considered dangerous.

Authorities ask anyone who sees DiBiaso to call local, state or federal police right away.

