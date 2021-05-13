CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is going to allow inmates to request in-person visits, which had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that inmates who have been vaccinated will be able to hug their visitors. They’ll also be able to sit at the same table without remaining six feet apart. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will not be allowed those accommodations.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the state prisons and their visitors will be required to wear masks. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

The department is planning to start visits the week of June 7.

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 174 cases announced Wednesday. Four new deaths were announced, with the total reaching 1,322.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 287 new cases per day on April 27 to 173 new cases per day on Tuesday.

