New Hampshire races feature familiar names, pair of firsts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s top races this Election Day feature familiar names, a familiar path and a pair of firsts.

The incumbents include Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is seeking a second term, and Democrat Annie Kuster, seeking a fourth term in the 2nd Congressional District, in western and northern New Hampshire. Kuster faces Republican state Rep. Steve Negron, while Sununu faces Democrat Molly Kelly.

Kelly, a former state senator, is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of whom became governor after stints in the state Senate. Declaring that “women will not be silenced,” Kelly emphasized her past as a struggling single mom and her commitment to education, paid family medical leave and women’s reproductive rights. But New Hampshire voters rarely deny a first-term governor a second term, and Sununu argued that more significant legislation has passed during his tenure than under any other governor in the past two decades.

In the state’s other congressional district, the 1st, in voters will have two new names on the ballot after choosing between the same two candidates in the past four elections. Seeking to replace Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter are Democrat Chris Pappas, who would be the state’s first openly gay congressman, and Republican Eddie Edwards, who would be its first black member of Congress.

Pappas, who serves on the governor’s Executive Council and runs a family restaurant, said he sees value in telling his story as a nontraditional candidate to ensure that communities that feel marginalized are brought into mainstream society.

Edwards, however, said highlighting the history-making aspect of their campaigns was divisive and does a disservice to all Americans. A former police chief and state liquor commission official, Edwards emphasized character and integrity, while Pappas contrasted what he calls Edwards’ “dangerous” views with his goals of investing in higher education, job training, environmental protection and affordable health care.

Secretary of State William Gardner predicted turnout of more than 500,000 voters, which would be a record for a midterm election.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)