New Hampshire raises legal age to purchase tobacco products

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The legal age to purchase and possess tobacco products in the Granite State has been raised from 19 to 21, officials announced Tuesday.

A bill bumping up the age for sales and possession of tobacco, including cigarettes, was signed into law last week.

“Tobacco remains the top preventable cause of death and disease in New Hampshire,” Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said in a statement. “By raising the age to purchase and possess tobacco to 21, we have the potential to save thousands of lives over our lifetime.”

The New Hampshire Senate voted in January to raise the age, even though the federal government had already made the same move.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)