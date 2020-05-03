New Hampshire receives more federal aid as people protest extended stay-at-home order

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire is receiving more federal funding as residents protest the governor’s the stay at home order extension.

Elected officials said the Granite State will be receiving over $150 million for hospitals and health care workers. This as 100 protesters showed up to push back against the state’s stay-at-home extension.

The money is coming from the CARES Act, which has provided the state with over $180 million to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu extended the stay at home advisory until the end of may.

