CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s requirement that judges retire at age 70 will remain in place after voters rejected allowing them to serve until they are 75.

Voters were asked Tuesday whether they favored amending the age limit set by the state constitution in 1792. According to totals reported by the secretary of state, about 65% agreed, just shy of the two-thirds majority necessary for passage.

Some New Hampshire lawmakers who voted in favor of putting the question on the ballot argued that the current limit of 70 years was adopted at a time when life expectancy was far shorter and that experience is an asset. Opponents said it was important to bring fresh ideas to the judiciary.

Mandatory retirement ages for judges vary widely across the country. Maine has no upper age limit, while in Massachusetts, it is 70, and in Vermont, it’s 90.

