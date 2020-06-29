New Hampshire reopens tourist attractions with restrictions just before Fourth of July

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Tourist attractions reopened in New Hampshire with restrictions just before the holiday weekend.

Amusement parks, movie theaters and performing arts venues all got the green light to reopen as of Monday. Hotels and campgrounds can also reopen at full capacity.

Mike Somers, president and CEO of the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association, says businesses will be taking extra precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The smallest details are covered, so from the minute folks get out of their car and come into the facility, right from the moment they come through the door, there are controls in place,” he said. “There are markers to make sure folks are practicing social distancing. Everyone’s got the sanitization programs in place. Rooms are being cleaned top to bottom, sanitized after every use.”

Somers added that getting back to business right before the Fourth of July should help boost the state’s economy.

“Next couple of months, July 4th through Labor Day, is really a key, key part of the tourism season in New Hampshire,” he explained.

Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, says she’s excited to welcome people back.

“I think people are getting more and more courageous,” she said. “They’re feeling more and more secure and we have been your backyard for 100 years.”

Somers and Crawford both said that they want to make sure guest feel safe.

“They should feel confident and safe coming into any of our establishments,” Somers said.

Crawford added, “We are ready for you. We’re hoping that we have a crowd.”

The Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce says out-of-state visitors must meet a 14-day quarantine requirement.

