New Hampshire residents rescued from flood waters

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Florence have caused flash flooding in parts of New Hampshire, resulting in rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Legro said he received reports Tuesday morning of boats being used to rescue people from rising water in Derry, in southern New Hampshire.

Legro said the rainfall was fast and furious, with more than 5 inches falling in Auburn in as little as six hours. Some places in southern Maine saw a couple of inches. By late morning, the worst was over.

The death toll from the storm is at least 32 in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina. The hurricane made landfall late last week.

