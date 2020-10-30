New Hampshire restaurants now required to collect contact information for COVID tracing

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — Anyone dining in a New Hampshire restaurant will be required to provide their name and phone number in an effort to improve contact tracing if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new requirement was suggested by the New Hampshire Restaurant Association and approved by the governor’s economic reopening task force Thursday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he supports the mandate, and that it will take effect Saturday.

Sununu said he doesn’t consider the requirement burdensome, given that diners already provide such information when making reservations.

Last week, health officials warned of possible coronavirus exposure at restaurants in Portsmouth, Concord, and Peterborough.

Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery in Raymond closed earlier this week after seven employees tested positive for the virus.

Merrill’s Tavern at Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson has also been linked to at least one virus case.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)