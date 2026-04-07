HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire school employee was arrested and is accused of assaulting a student.

Jenna Kulick, 20, worked at the Nottingham West Elementary School and was assigned as a one-on-one paraprofessional, according to police.

Police began investigating after an injury to the student’s arm.

Officials say surveillance video, as well as interviews with the staff, led to Kulick’s arrest. She’s charged with simple assault and is due in court next month.

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