New Hampshire schools to reopen for full in-person learning later this month

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that all K-12 schools must reopen for full-time, in-person learning later this month.

With the Granite State’s vaccine rollout progressing and many teachers getting vaccinated, Sununu said it’s more than safe for students to return to the classroom for a five-day week of learning.

Schools will begin welcoming students back on Monday, April 19.

Parents will given the option to keep their children in remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

Most elementary schools in Massachusetts are required to return to full-time, in-person learning by April 5.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)