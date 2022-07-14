CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office had not released any additional information about what was or was not found in the area.

As 7NEWS previously reported, New Hampshire State Police conducted a ground search of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, New Hampshire to find Murray. The search is not the result of new information in the case of Murray, who went missing in February 2004, but rather a more intensive search of an area previously investigated.

Murray left the UMass Amherst campus on February 9, 2004. At 7:30 that night, officials said Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 (also known as Wild Ammonoosuc Road) in Haverhill, New Hampshire.

A private citizen saw and spoke to a female, believed to be Murray, at the accident scene shortly after. When police arrived, however, Murray was not there.

Numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement and private citizens, with no positive results.

7NEWS spoke with her sister, Julie Murray, about the search.

“I am extremely encouraged by the fact that they’re doing an active ground search for Maura 18 years later. My biggest fear was that Maura’s case would become cold and she would become a file in a cabinet,” she said. “That is not the case.”

