The New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is shaping up to have a photo finish with just two weeks left until voters head to the polls.

“Five weeks ago it looked like Hassan was in a much stronger position – and now it’s pretty much a toss up,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, Spencer Kimball said.

An exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc 48-percent to 45-percent – a lead of just 3-percent. Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman is polling at 2%, with 4% of likely voters undecided.

Just five weeks ago Hassan had an eleven point lead – 51% to Bolduc’s 40%.

“I think a combination of a rally around the Republican nominee and that attacks on a Democratic incumbent have put this race back into play,” Kimball said. “New Hampshire’s going to be one of the battlegrounds that everyone’s going to look at for the senate.”

In a race where Hassan has been slamming Bolduc over his stand on abortion, and Bolduc has been hitting the incumbent on the economy — the 7NEWS/Emerson poll showed voters are clear on their priorities: 40% of likely voters say the economy is their top issue, while 22% say abortion is the most important issue.

“She’s gotta make some inroads on the economy,” Kimball said. “Otherwise, Bolduc may have a pathway to victory.”

And with time running out in this race, neither candidate will be letting up.

“We’ve got the ground game – she does not and it shows in the polls,” Bolduc said on Tuesday. “I see us just continuing to move forward and I wouldn’t be surprised, and I’ll make a prediction now and be bold and audacious and say that there will be a poll that has us ahead before (Nov. 8).”

“We always knew this was going to be a really close race,” Hassan said on the campaign trail. “New Hampshire is a very purple state and you have to make your case and earn the vote of Granite Staters every single election.”

Click here for the complete New Hampshire Poll from Emerson College Polling: https://emersoncollegepolling.com/bolduc-gains-on-hassan-in-us-senate-election/

