CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate is taking up a pair of bills targeting soda straws and shopping bags.

One bill up for a vote Wednesday would prohibit restaurants from providing plastic straws to customers unless customers specifically request them. The other would prohibit stores with more than 1,000 square feet of retail space from providing plastic carryout bags to customers.

The bills already passed the House, though the Senate Commerce Committee is recommending they be killed.

Supporters emphasized the harm plastic causes to wildlife and the environment. Opponents portrayed them as over-the-top government intrusions.

