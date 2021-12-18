MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials urged New Hampshire residents to stay off the roads if possible as the state was expecting to see up to half a foot of snow on Saturday.

State officials said they treated roadways Friday in anticipation of the storm, but snow and freezing rain are expected throughout the evening.

The state is expecting between four and six inches of snow.

