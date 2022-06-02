KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A family is missing a diamond ring, three other rings and several pairs of cuff links, and the New Hampshire State Police is seeking the public’s help to find them.

On May 26, police received a call reporting that a family heirloom– the ring– had been reported missing, along with the other valuables. Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police are working with the family. They think the jewelry arrived in New Hampshire from an out-of-state move, but have since gone missing.

Police described the ring as a “unique” white cushion diamond ring with pear-shaped diamond shoulders. The ring’s stone is inscribed with “GIA 1136023015.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at (603) 419-0130 or via email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)