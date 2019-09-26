New Hampshire State Police mourn sudden death of beloved K9

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are mourning the sudden of their beloved 11-year-old K9 named Ike.

Ike, a Belgian Malinois, passed away Monday, state police said in a Facebook post.

“Rest easy K-9 Ike, your fellow teammates will take it from here,” the department wrote.

The canine was assigned to Sergeant Michael Cedrone of Troop B in Bedford.

Ike began his law enforcement service in March 2010 after earning a certification in both patrol and narcotics.

Officials say Ike and Cedrone were involved in several deployments across the Granite State.

