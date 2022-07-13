SUTTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Police officer was almost struck head-on by a driver headed in the wrong direction on I-89 Tuesday night.

At 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper from the New Hampshire State Police notified dispatch that a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes almost hit their car while working on a construction detail. The police cruiser was working with emergency lights activated during this time.

The car swerved just before hitting the police cruiser and continued traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The officer was able to identify the car randomly stopped in the middle of the highway shortly after, allowing the officer to intercept the car.

Further investigation revealed the driver, 38-year-old Matthew Hart of Wareham, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and felony reckless conduct with a motor vehicle.

Police placed the passenger, a 39-year-old Virginia woman, into protective custody due to her impairment level.

Both Hart and Martin were transported to the Merrimack County Jail.

Officials said the car has been seized and is pending a search warrant.

The case is still under investigation and other charges may be forthcoming, officials said.

