CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police will be equipped with body cameras by late fall of this year.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the cameras were made possible by a $3.4 million contract approved by the Executive Council. He said Thursday the cameras will provide “yet another layer of transparency and accountability in our continued efforts to further bolster public trust in the incredible work done by New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers.”

The move toward body cameras came after recommendations from the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency. Sununu endorsed the recommendations.

The commission itself was established in June 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

New Hampshire will join other New England states in using body or vehicle cameras for law enforcement.

