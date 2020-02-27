New Hampshire state treasurer stepping down next month

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State Treasurer Bill Dwyer said Tuesday he’s planning to step down at the end of next month, calling his service to New Hampshire’s government and citizens “the most fitting culmination of over 35 years in the financial services industry.”

Gov. Chris Sununu and other state leaders thanked Dwyer for his years of service. “Bill has been a responsible steward of New Hampshire’s finances, was respected from both sides of the aisle, and I wish him all the best on his future endeavors,” Sununu said.

Dwyer, who became treasurer in 2014, said he would resign on March 26.

Sununu said he will appoint Deputy State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle to lead the department to fill out the rest of Dwyer’s term. She has been deputy since 2014. The appointment must be confirmed by the Executive Council.

The Legislature will elect a new state treasurer in December.

