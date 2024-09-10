EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - On New Hampshire’s state primary election day, many Granite State voters also have Tuesday night’s presidential debate on their minds.

7News spoke with some New Hampshire residents about their feelings going into the showdown between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

“I just want a qualified person. I don’t care if they’re 3 feet tall and purple,” said Greta Peeke, who will be watching Tuesday’s debate.

In Exeter, N.H. the anticipation was growing among both Trump and Harris supporters, just hours before the two were to meet onstage.

“Harris really has done nothing and I don’t expect a zebra to change its stripes,” said Glen Constantineau, a Trump supporter.

Stuart Peeke said he believes Trump will do exceptionally well Tuesday night.

“Tremendous. He’s done it so many times, he’s so used to this — I think he can deal with ‘Cackling Kamala,'” he said.

Martha Fountain said she expects Harris to come out victorious.

“I hope she rocks it. And she will. I really think so,” Fountain said. “I think she is tough.”

Another Harris supporter, John, who only gave his first name, said he believes Harris will win the election in November.

“I believe she will. I believe the election itself will be close, but she’ll prevail,” John said.

Henry Veilleux, the Bedford, N.H. town moderator, presides over the state’s largest polling station, serving thousands of voters.

He said Tuesday’s debate will be an opportunity for the electorate to get to know Harris better.

“She’s got to prove herself. I mean, she just started this past summer and so I think she’s very new to the voting population. They know her as the vice president,” Veilleux said.

Veilleux said he predicts the two candidates will clash onstage.

In the purple state of New Hampshire, recent polling shows Harris ahead of Trump by a six-point lead.

