New Hampshire task force approves rules for camps, sports

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Children should be allowed to return to camps and athletic programs under strict safety measures this summer, according to a task force on reopening New Hampshire’s economy.

The recommendations sent to public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday lay out proposed rules for day camps, residential camps and outdoor team sports. The group also approved proposals for museums and acupuncture as well as indoor restaurant dining and the catering of larger events such as weddings.

On day camps, task force members said they took into consideration that parents will need care for children as they return to work. The rules call for keeping campers outside as much as possible, and separating them into groups that would move about “as a self-contained bubble.” Similarly, campers and staff at overnight camps would be separated into “cohort groups” with limited interaction with other groups. The recommendations note that camps are willing to push back their usual late June start dates.

As for sports, the task force recommends an initial phase during which team training would be allowed for groups of up to 10 people. In Phase 2, training sessions could expand to up to 50 people, and games and scrimmages would be allowed for baseball and softball. Spectators would remain six feet away from anyone from another household.

Sen. Shannon Chandley, a member of the task force, said she would write a letter urging public health officials to research the risk associated with multiple players handling the same baseball or softball.

“There is risk involved in any of these reopenings, and we as a task force weigh that very, very carefully,” she said. “But I’m still struggling.”

Other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

NURSING HOME TESTING:

New Hampshire is closing in on its goal to test all nursing home residents and staff for the coronavirus.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said May 6 that all nursing home residents would be tested within two weeks. A department spokesman said that process will be completed early next week, which would be a few days behind schedule.

The testing of all staff is expected to be completed by the end of next week, or early in the following week.

The state also will set up a sentinel surveillance system in which 10% of the facilities will test 10% of their residents each week, and eventually, mobile teams will test all long-term care staff every seven to 10 days.

THE NUMBERS:

As of Monday, 3,652 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 57 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 172.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

STIMULUS CHECKS:

Members of New Hampshire’s Democratic Congressional delegation want the IRS to help those who have received inaccurate COVID-19 stimulus payments or didn’t get a check at all.

U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas wrote to federal officials Tuesday saying they’ve heard from many constituents who’ve had a variety of problems with the stimulus payments, including Social Security beneficiaries who did not get their payments automatically or filed to receive $500 payments for dependents but never received them.

The IRS has said that those who do not receive their full payment can address the problem when filing their 2020 taxes.

“Struggling families in New Hampshire cannot wait until 2021 to receive the full stimulus payments to which they are entitled by law,” wrote the Congressional delegation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)