New Hampshire taxpayers paid $4,600 for Pence’s visit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire taxpayers covered $4,600 in services associated with Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to accept an endorsement from the New England Police Benevolent Association.

The Portsmouth police and fire departments paid $3,363 and $1,310 out of their overtime budgets, respectively, for the Feb. 10 campaign visit, The Portsmouth Herald reported Wednesday.

Police Chief Robert Merner said the city will not be reimbursed because the resources were allocated for a formal request from the U.S. Secret Service.

Merner said this is the first expense for the department during this campaign season. Department protocol usually requires campaigns to pay upfront to avoid waiting for reimbursement.

The city billed President Barack Obama $30,000 in 2012 following a campaign stop at Strawbery Banke Museum; the campaign never paid.

Both the Obama campaign and Jon Thompson, spokesperson for the Pence campaign, said that billing inquires should be directed to the Secret Service.

The Herald reports that the Secret Service was not immediately available to comment.

