New Hampshire teen killed, another seriously hurt in after-hours sledding accident at ski resort

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Officials say one New Hampshire high school student was killed and a second was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a sledding accident on a ski trail at Maine’s Sunday River resort.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office says deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to the accident involving an inflatable tube-style sled on the Tempest Trail.

Both teens involved in the accident were riding on the same sled, which went off the trail and struck a tree, according to officials. A third teenager called 911 to report the crash.

An 18-year-old died in the accident. He was a senior at Portsmouth High School. A 17-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Sledding is not allowed on ski trails, and the mountain was closed at the time, a Sunday River spokesperson said. The trails the teens were on was classified as advanced.

Portsmouth school officials issued a statement Wednesday to alert the community of the tragic accident, which read:

“It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person. It is important to rely on one another when tragedies such as this occur. We recommend that you talk to each other and share your reactions. It is important to let someone you trust know how you feel,” Principal Mary Lyons wrote.

An investigation is underway. No additional details were made available.

