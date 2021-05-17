The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses scheduled for June 12. American Sign Language interpreters will be provided.

The state has been setting aside 10% of its vaccine doses to reach vulnerable populations. So far, more than 35,000 people have been vaccinated using that allocation.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 97,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 139 cases announced Sunday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,332.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 222 new cases per day on May 1 to 150 new cases per day on May 15.

